The key talking points ahead of the fifth round of the FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth round takes centre stage this week, with all eight ties to be settled as teams bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the action under the floodlights.

Moyes returns to Old Trafford with in-form Hammers

David Moyes took over the Manchester United job following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in May 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes brings his West Ham side to Old Trafford on the back of just one defeat in the past 11 games. The Irons have closed to within striking distance of the Premier League’s top four and boast a squad capable of sustaining a decent cup run. United, meanwhile, will be out for a response following the disappointment of conceding a last-gasp equaliser as Everton fought back to draw 3-3 on Saturday, which saw them lose more ground on title rivals Manchester City.

Concentrate on the league?

Pep Guardiola’s side will have been given little time to reflect on their impressive 4-1 win at Anfield on Sunday as they prepare to head to Wales to tackle a Swansea side aiming to join them back in the top flight next season. Steve Cooper’s well-drilled side saw off Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich 2-0 last time out – but whatever team a rampant City field, Swansea should expect to be given the sternest test yet of their own aspiring Premier League credentials.

Blades seek more cup tonic

Two wins from three Premier League games – including at Old Trafford – had sparked dreams of a great escape for Sheffield United fans, only to be brought down to earth again with a home defeat by Chelsea on Sunday. While the gap at the bottom of the table is not what it once was, survival still appears a tall order – yet the magic of an extended FA Cup run by seeing off Bristol City on Wednesday night could just provide that extra something special to what has so far been a campaign to forget at Bramall Lane.

Toffees ready to earn their Spurs

It was not so long ago that Tottenham were seen as being very much in the Premier League shake-up, but an inconsistent run – including three straight league defeats – dropped them out of contention. Spurs, though, are still alive in the Carabao Cup, where they will meet Manchester City at Wembley on April 25. Talk of a possible cup double, however, might be somewhat premature as they next head to Everton in the FA Cup and, as Sunday’s fightback at Old Trafford showed, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are no quitters.

Welcome to Oakwell

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel faces a trip to South Yorkshire (Lee Smith/PA)

As well-travelled as Thomas Tuchel is, you suspect the German coach has probably never been to Barnsley. The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain boss has impressed in his first few games in charge of Chelsea, with the Blues undefeated through four matches, with three victories, and now just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool. The FA Cup, though, cares little for reputation. Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will have his team more than ready to rise to the occasion on Thursday night at Oakwell, where the last Championship match against Derby was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.