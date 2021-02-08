Paul Pogba will miss clash against West Ham with thigh injury

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with West Ham and the next few weeks.

The 27-year-old was forced off towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Everton with a thigh injury that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed will see him miss “a few weeks definitely”.

The United boss does not expect defender Eric Bailly to be fit on Tuesday, while Phil Jones has yet to feature this season due to a knee injury.

West Ham have Tomas Soucek available after the Czech midfielder’s red card against Fulham was overturned.

Michail Antonio will be assessed after coming off at Craven Cottage with fatigue.

Jesse Lingard cannot play under the terms of his loan deal from United and Arthur Masuaku is around a month away from returning following knee surgery.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Mata, James, Diallo, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Trott, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Bowen, Odubeko, Antonio.