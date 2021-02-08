Scott Bennett suspended as Newport host Southend

Newport boss Michael Flynn will be without suspended defender Scott Bennett for the Sky Bet League Two match against bottom club Southend.

Bennett was shown a straight red card during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Grimsby, so starts a ban.

Midfielder Joss Labadie serves out the final match of his three-game suspension, while defender Liam Shephard is also still banned.

Forward Nicky Maynard, signed on loan from Mansfield, marked his debut with the crucial strike against Grimsby so should lead the attack again, while recent signing defender Priestley Farquharson could make a first start.

Southend could hand a belated debut to midfielder Jacob Mellis following his deadline-day move from Gillingham.

The Shrimpers saw Saturday’s game against Walsall postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Roots Hall, so will be hoping the extra time allows some fitness concerns to ease.

Midfielder Simeon Akinola (hamstring), defenders Sam Hart (abductor), Elvis Bwomono (back) and John White (foot) had all been doubts.

Striker Brandon Goodship (rib) has resumed training, but midfielders Alan McCormack (calf) and Terrell Egbri (hamstring) remain sidelined.