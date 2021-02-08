Charlie Mulgrew back after ban for Fleetwood

Fleetwood welcome back Charlie Mulgrew from suspension for the visit of Doncaster.

The Scotland defender missed Saturday’s draw with Bristol Rovers following his red card against Oxford.

Town will be again be without veteran Glenn Whelan.

The former Stoke midfielder has an Achilles injury and faces a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Doncaster are hopeful Taylor Richards will be fit.

The on-loan Brighton midfielder suffered a hip injury shortly after scoring Rovers’ third goal in their 3-2 win over Oxford.

Striker Omar Bogle is due to link up with his new team-mates after joining from Charlton last month.

Bogle had previously been self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test.