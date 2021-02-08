Albian Ajeti’s simulation hearing put back until Tuesday

Celtic striker Albian Ajeti’s fast-track hearing has been put back 24 hours.

Ajeti will discover on Tuesday whether he will serve a two-match ban after being accused of simulation.

The forward was cited by the Scottish Football Association after winning a penalty in his side’s 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock last week.

Celtic swiftly confirmed they would be challenging the proposed ban.

Manager Neil Lennon said on Friday: “He has had contact to the back of the foot or ankle. The keeper has made contact, he has gone down, the referee has given a penalty. I don’t see any simulation.

“Simulation is where there is no contact. There is obvious contact, you can see that quite clearly.

“I don’t understand why these charges have been brought up against Albian, we don’t agree with it at all so we will be appealing it of course.”

Ajeti will miss games against St Mirren on Wednesday and St Johnstone on Sunday if Celtic lose their case.