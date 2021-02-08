James Wilson back in the mix for Salford

Salford are expected to have forward James Wilson available for the Sky Bet League Two match against leaders Cambridge.

Wilson has not featured since the draw against Newport on January 16 because of an unspecified fitness issue.

The Ammies saw Saturday’s game against Bolton called off due to a waterlogged pitch at the Peninsula Stadium just an hour before kick-off.

Veteran midfielder Darron Gibson continues his rehabilitation after suffering a broken leg during October.

Cambridge will check on Paul Digby after the midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-0 win at Barrow.

Us boss Mark Bonner revealed Digby was “still a bit sore” with an unspecified fitness problem, so faces another late test, with Declan Drysdale, signed on loan from Coventry, ready to step in.

Bonner confirmed Wes Hoolahan will be “freshened up” and sit out the midweek fixture to keep the veteran playmaker ready for the visit of Southend on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and midfielder Hiram Boateng continue their recovery from respective shoulder problems.