Richie Smallwood ruled out of Hull’s match against Lincoln

Hull captain Richie Smallwood has been added to a growing injury list and will not feature against League One leaders Lincoln.

The midfielder injured a knee in a collision with team-mates George Long and Lewie Coyle against Burton at the weekend.

Regan Slater looks set for his first League One start since mid-December, having replaced Smallwood on Saturday.

Midfielder Gavin Whyte (ankle), forward Tom Eaves (calf) and defenders Brandon Fleming (pelvis), Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Festus Arthur (thigh) are all absent.

January signing Regan Poole is on standby to make his first start for Lincoln.

First-choice right-back TJ Eyoma felt ill ahead of Friday’s 3-0 victory at Gillingham but a coronavirus test was negative and the 21-year-old declared himself fit to play.

However, he was taken off before the end of the 3-0 win and is rated at 50-50 by manager Michael Appleton.

On-loan West Brom forward Callum Morton is due to return to the club next week after a shoulder operation early in the season but is still a few weeks away from being fit to play.