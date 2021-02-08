Mickel Miller could return for Northampton’s clash with Wigan

Northampton could have forward Mickel Miller back for Tuesday night’s rearranged League One match against Wigan.

Miller, on loan from Rotherham, has returned to training following a hamstring problem suffered on his debut against Lincoln last month and may make the match squad.

Defender Alan Sheehan has suffered a setback in his recovery from the muscular problem that has kept him sidelined since January 2 and faces at least two more games out.

The Cobblers have gone five league games without a win since beating Gillingham on December 29.

Wigan remain without striker Kyle Joseph as Leam Richardson looks at new options in attack.

Jamie Proctor scored on his debut as the Latics lost 3-2 at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, while Viv Solomon-Otabor was an unused substitute.

The club has been linked with a move for free agent striker Joe Dodoo as a way of boosting Richardson’s options.

Adam Long, Lee Evans, Gavin Massey and Harry McHugh all continue to recover from injuries.