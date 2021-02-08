Dan Ballard and Ethan Robson could return for Blackpool against Burton

Blackpool hope to welcome back Dan Ballard and Ethan Robson for their Sky Bet League One fixture against Burton.

Ballard was a surprise absentee from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Ipswich having been named among the substitutes for the previous game against Northampton, but Seasiders boss Neil Critchley explained the defender had reported a sore hip.

Robson is also back on the grass and doing some ball work in training, and the midfielder faces a late fitness test.

Striker Gary Madine is nearing a return after having injections to treat a groin problem which has kept him out of the last two games, but Daniel Gretarsson, Keshi Anderson and CJ Hamilton are long-term injury concerns.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink fielded all nine January signings in his squad against Hull on Saturday.

The move paid off as the bottom-placed Brewers beat the promotion-chasing Tigers 1-0 to claim only a fourth league win of the season and boost their survival hopes.

Jonny Smith could be rewarded for his debut winner off the bench with a starting spot at Bloomfield Road.

Fellow striker Kane Hemmings faces a fitness test on a calf injury after coming off at half-time against Hull.