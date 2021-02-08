Peterborough defender Frankie Kent fit to face Ipswich

Peterborough have received a boost ahead of Tuesday’s match against Ipswich with Frankie Kent declared fit.

The defender limped out of the 2-0 win over Crewe on Saturday with a tight hamstring but scans have offered positive news.

Ronnie Edwards remains sidelined with a thigh problem.

Posh sit fourth in the Sky Bet League One table, seven points clear of Ipswich in seventh.

The Tractor Boys are without Kayden Jackson, who serves the final match of his three-match ban for his red card against Sunderland.

However, midfielder Teddy Bishop is back from his own one-game suspension.

Forwards Oli Hawkins (knee), Keanan Bennetts (groin), who played just under an hour for the under-23 side, are both expected to remain absent.

Long-term absentee Cole Skuse (knee) has expressed optimism that he will return before the end of the season.