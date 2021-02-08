Ben Liddle could keep place for Bristol Rovers against Oxford

Bristol Rovers midfielder Ben Liddle could keep his place for the visit of Oxford after impressing on his first league start.

The 22-year-old came in for Zain Westbrooke and played 65 minutes of the goalless draw with Fleetwood, only their second point in the last seven matches.

With midfielders Ed Upson and Abu Ogogo still doubtful with muscle injuries Liddle could fill the gap again.

Defender Jack Baldwin also returned to the starting line-up at the weekend and a third clean sheet in 14 games may improve his chances of retaining his place.

New Oxford signings Brandon Barker and Elliot Lee are set to start again after making their debuts in the defeat at Doncaster.

Barker, who joined on loan from Rangers on deadline day, featured in the first half only but that was about as much as boss Karl Robinson expected as the midfielder has not managed more than 32 minutes in a game since the end of October.

However, he and Lee, who arrived from Luton on the same day and has a little bit more match time behind him and played 78 minutes at the Keepmoat, will be given another chance to build up their sharpness.

Midfielder Marcus McGuane (thigh) and defender John Mousinho (knee) remain out.