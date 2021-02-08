Tommy Wright keen to win over Kilmarnock fans after taking over at Rugby Park

New Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright is excited about the prospect of filling out Rugby Park if he can replicate his previous success.

Wright has been appointed as Alex Dyer’s replacement following talks with owner Billy Bowie and his fellow board members, plus head of football operations James Fowler.

The former Northern Ireland international enjoyed unprecedented success with St Johnstone, leading them to their first major trophy and enjoying a run of top-six finishes and European campaigns.

Although he inspired devotion from the Saints’ hardcore fans, it proved difficult to get the wider Perth public to regularly attend McDiarmid Park despite the success.

However, Wright feels there is major potential at Kilmarnock, although he accepts the priority is to steer the club away from relegation danger.

The 57-year-old told Killie TV: “I spoke to James initially and then Billy and the board and everything was really positive about the club.

“I tried to be as positive as I could be about myself without being too big-headed about how I felt I could help the club and it went really, really well. I got a really good feel for it and I’m just glad the club then said the job was mine.

“Everything was done really, really quickly because on both sides we both wanted each other.

“If you look at the size of the club and what can be achieved here…. first and foremost we have to get enough points to move us up the table, and that’s our short-term aim.

“But we spoke about the success the club have had in recent years and how the people of Kilmarnock really turned out in their numbers.

“And that was something that we said, if I can replicate the success we had at St Johnstone, we are going to fill three sides of this place. If the team is going well they really fill this place out.”

Wright will be assisted by his former Newcastle team-mate Paul Stephenson, who previously worked at Rugby Park on Lee Clark’s coaching staff.

Bowie said: “We received a number of excellent applications but we believe Tommy is the right candidate to lead us up the Premiership table in the season’s remaining games while sharing our vision for the club’s future.

“He is an outstanding manager with a strong track record in this league of improving players whilst remaining committed to blooding young talent through the ranks.”

Wright’s first game in charge will be against Motherwell at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.