Ross Callachan urges Hamilton to keep ‘having a go’ at teams

Hamilton midfielder Ross Callachan feels they must take lessons from Sunday’s draw with Rangers and keep “having a go” at teams.

Callachan netted with the final kick of the game after Accies had earlier been denied by an impressive goalkeeping display from Allan McGregor before falling behind to a Brian Easton own goal.

Accies remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership but they have two games in hand on Ross County and could leapfrog them if they win at Livingston on Wednesday.

Callachan said: “Hopefully it can give us that wee boost we need, because we are still bottom of the table and we need to get out of it.

“We can get results if we perform like that. It’s just about having a go.

“We felt like we really had nothing to lose against Rangers and going and having a go is what got us the result in the end.

“We are down there and we need to get out of it. We need to have a go at teams, try and win the ball in their half, create chances and have shots at goal.

“We hadn’t really been doing that in the last couple of games but the Rangers performance was massive and that has to give us confidence.”