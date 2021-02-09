Hamilton boss Brian Rice urges players to forget Rangers draw and focus on Livi

Brian Rice has told his Hamilton players to consign their Rangers result to history and focus on Livingston.

Accies have enjoyed widespread praise since coming from behind at home to draw 1-1 against the Scottish Premiership leaders on Sunday.

Midfielder Ross Callachan scored a last-gasp leveller and a point was the least the Lanarkshire outfit deserved for a hugely positive performance.

However, Accies remain bottom of the table, three points behind Ross County – albeit with two games in hand over the Staggies – and Rice is looking for his players to get focused on the trip to West Lothian on Wednesday.

He said: “I hope they are back down to earth with their feet on the ground.

“They got a pat on the back from a lot of people on Sunday but that’s history. (Wednesday) is the game.

“It is always the same. Whenever you get a decent performance against one of the Old Firm, you sometimes let your head wander a wee bit.

“I need to make sure that doesn’t happen, make sure we are down to earth, we are back working and focused (on Wednesday night) because it is a completely different game, a completely different way we go about it and the opponents play a completely different way.

“Everything has changed from Sunday, it is all about (Wednesday night). I will be a bit more vocal in training, get on their backs a bit more to make sure.

“The focus is the main concern. It is easy to get yourself up for the Old Firm, you know you will be under the spotlight, there is going to be a lot of media attention.

“When you do well, some players take that and become a wee bit too big for their boots for a few days.

“I don’t need that – that’s the last thing we need. What we need now is to get the overalls back on again and get back to work.”

Livi’s 14-game unbeaten run since David Martindale stepped up to become boss came to an end against St Johnstone on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at home but Rice is taking no notice.

He said: “Like any team, you can’t keep winning. The run they have been on is incredible.

“They have been on a fantastic run. But that is history. The past is gone we are looking to Wednesday night.

“I expect Livingston to be Livingston – high energy, a goal threat and go for 90 minutes plus.”