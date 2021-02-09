Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey signs new long-term contract

Teenager Jacob Ramsey has committed his future to Aston Villa until the summer of 2025 after signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has 11 senior appearances to his name this season, eight of them in the Premier League, where he was handed a first start against Wolves on December 12.

A statement on Villa's official website said: "Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Jacob Ramsey has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

