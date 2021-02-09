Ethan Ampadu could return as Sheffield United host Bristol City

Sheffield United could be boosted by the return of three players for their FA Cup clash against Bristol City.

Ethan Ampadu definitely comes back into contention having been ineligible against parent club Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend under the terms of his loan deal.

Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens could also be back for the fifth-round tie after both players trained on Tuesday. However, George Baldock remains a doubt after missing out against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Jack O’Connell and Sander Berge remain long-term absentees as the Blades look to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the second year running.

City boss Dean Holden is not anticipating any squad changes ahead of his side’s trip to Bramall Lane.

The Robins suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Cardiff on Saturday and Holden has reported no new injuries.

Holden will weigh up whether to give forward Jamie Paterson his first start after being sidelined for 10 weeks with a groin problem.

Henri Lansbury and Joe Williams are expected to keep their spots in the line-up following their debuts at the weekend.