Scottish lower-league football suspension will continue into March

The suspended levels of Scottish football will have to wait three more weeks for any information on when they can resume.

All but the top two divisions of the men’s game were suspended from January 12 after Scotland went into tighter social restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial period of suspension was three weeks but the Scottish football authorities can give no concrete details on when the hiatus will end.

A statement from the Scottish Football Association read: “In recent weeks, the Scottish FA has engaged extensively with clubs and leagues affected by the suspension of professional football across the men’s and women’s game to discuss tailored return to playing plans for implementation when it is considered safe and appropriate to resume.

“We have also remained in regular dialogue with Scottish Government to ensure their input into and ultimately approval of those proposed plans.

“Regrettably, the government has today confirmed that – in cognisance of the current restrictions in place across the country – they cannot currently commit to return dates for those affected leagues in the coming weeks.

“We will continue to speak with all parties in the meantime and will provide a further update by March 1.

“This date should not be seen as a proposed restart date, however it should help provide some clarity to affected clubs to aid their planning over the short term.

“Whilst this is disappointing news, Scottish football will continue to play its part in assisting the Scottish Government’s efforts to reduce the prevalence of Covid-19 across the country.”

The news affects League One and Two clubs including Partick Thistle and Falkirk along with the leagues in the recently-expanded pyramid and the women’s top two divisions.

The delay will raise further doubts about the feasibility of this season’s Scottish Cup. The third round was scheduled to take place on the last weekend of January and league games have already been moved to fourth-round weekend this month.

But 13 second-round games also remain outstanding with the final scheduled to take place on May 8 ahead of Hampden’s transformation into a Euro 2020 venue.