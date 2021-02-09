England celebrate Test win against India – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.

Cricket

England celebrated a famous victory in Chennai.

No better way to mark your 100th Test. Couldn’t be more proud of the team! On to the next one 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oCufss4ZLy — Joe Root (@root66) February 9, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) Enjoying wins with your mates – what it’s all about! Fantastic team performance, good luck to the boys for the rest of the series 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/8EFSiA6duJ — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 9, 2021 WHAT A TEAM PERFORMANCE!! 🦁🦁🦁 Scorecard: https://t.co/Zd9Sb9W9Or#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Oaz0gXhYZR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2021

Who’s moaning about declarations now?

Monday, 9am: wE mUsT dEcLaRe! Tuesday, 8am: 😉 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AzYleAfO0l — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2021 Yeah I thought it was slow too https://t.co/Y7gnaR7Rml — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 9, 2021

The plaudits came in.

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance … 227 run victory … This team are onto something potentially very special this year … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021 One of the great Test Match wins for @englandcricket in India!! From winning the Toss they completely bossed the game. Big 1st innings runs, tactics spot on & top class bowling from the @jimmy9 and spinners!! Near perfect & a dream start to the series for England!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 9, 2021 Fantastic team performance from @englandcricket and truly ludicrous brilliance from @root66 and @jimmy9 😃👌😁 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) February 9, 2021 Good start @englandcricket 👏🏻#INDvENG — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) February 9, 2021 To be the greatest for your country, you need to have ‘done it’ it all conditions. Jimmy has done that! Huge WIN for England! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021 Congratulations @root66 first Test Captain to score Double hundred on his 100th test match and a brilliant win to celebrate @englandcricket @BCCI @TheBarmyArmy #INDvsENG_2021 #INDvENG #jimmyjimmy #englandcricket pic.twitter.com/DoLcjiWbds — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 9, 2021 FYI – as I said yesterday !!!! Congrats on what will be a good win by England. Anderson has been superb 👍 https://t.co/H1PC7XqTc4 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 9, 2021 Big win for England on Indian soil. A solid Comeback required from here. Kohli & the think tank needs to have a solid plan to combat strong England. #INDvENG — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2021

Jimmy can do it in all conditions.

Awkwardly, there wasn't a cloud in the sky in Chennai today ☀️ Scorecard: https://t.co/nKWAvRq1bb 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cCR85D5fM0 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2021 Anyone still think he should only play at home? 🥴 https://t.co/6ZEDzP9kX3 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 9, 2021 How good is Jimmy Anderson? #INDvsENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 9, 2021 #differentgravy 👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/xT10Lw0KqZ — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 9, 2021 🔥 Well in @jimmy9 🏏 https://t.co/WtPpoac4E2 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 9, 2021 Congratulations to Clarets fan @jimmy9 on an incredible performance and famous win for @englandcricket this morning. 🏏pic.twitter.com/k9fFiUXf7D — Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, in England….

But snow won’t stop the @surreycricket players from training! pic.twitter.com/h00KB1ah2u — Richard Gould (@gouldiebloke) February 9, 2021

Tennis

“The miracle on court three”.

Heather Watson got chilly.

Katie Boulter reacted to her early exit.

Progress for Coco Gauff.

And Rafael Nadal.

Elina Svitolina was feeling the Melbourne heat.

Bianca Andreescu prepared for her next match.

Recovery day today. Let’s get it tmrw 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/F1y77sDHFT — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) February 9, 2021

Football

See ya!

🎨 An artist at work! pic.twitter.com/M8feKP6Bo4 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 9, 2021

Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips reacted to Leeds’ win.

Some night under the lights! Congrats to the boys @Kalvinphillips 200 up. @Patrick_Bamford on 💯 career goals! Some achievements. All focus on a trip to the emirates🙏🏻 MOT pic.twitter.com/1EtlzIzeds — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) February 9, 2021 Great home win on my 200th appearance, first clean sheet of 2021 and into the top half of the table. Lots of reasons to smile today 😀💙💛Congrats brother @Patrick_Bamford on 100 league goals 🤩 Now preparing for next Sunday's match 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/jpWqHtj9w5 — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) February 9, 2021

West Brom remembered former striker Cyrille Regis.

Remembering The Man on what would have been his 63rd birthday 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mod6rIxfc0 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 9, 2021

Petr Cech took a trip down memory lane.

17years to date I signed my first contract with .@chelseafc … The rest is history! pic.twitter.com/T02Tr7fAjW — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) February 9, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan was catching up with his family.

Boxing

AJ had his work cut out!

Still building the Lego from Christmas…. 😂🤪😉 pic.twitter.com/zf4pWviNuJ — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) February 9, 2021

Josh Warrington was getting ready for the weekend.

I can almost smell the new leather gloves 🥊💥..#warringtonlara #feb13 #wembleyarena #thereturn #myjourneymyway #oneofmany pic.twitter.com/oLweizv36M — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 9, 2021 Leeds > London ✅ ..#warringtonlara #feb13 #wembleyarena #thereturn #myjourneymyway #oneofmany pic.twitter.com/5HjjoYfZ82 — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 9, 2021

Athletics

Colin Jackson was aiming to impress.