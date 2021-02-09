Barrow’s League Two game with Exeter called off less than an hour before start

Struggling Barrow’s League Two match at home to high-flying Exeter has been postponed less than an hour before kick-off due to a frozen pitch at the Progression Solicitors Stadium.

Referee Ross Joyce had earlier deemed the surface of the pitch “playable” but brought the original kick-off time forward half an hour to 6.30pm local time.

Following a further inspection, Joyce found some areas of the pitch were frozen and therefore made the decision to postpone.

A statement on Barrow’s website read: “Tonight’s game against Exeter City has been postponed after a final pitch inspection.

“Ground staff and volunteers worked tirelessly on Monday to cover the pitch and sourced heaters in an attempt to ensure the pitch remained playable for this evening’s meeting with The Grecians.

“Referee, Ross Joyce, inspected the pitch upon arrival at 4pm and was happy to press ahead with plans to play the game but remained in consultation with both clubs and both managers.

“However, as the temperature dropped, concerns rose about the safety of some areas of the playing surface and, after more discussions between all parties, the decision was taken to postpone the game.”