No fresh worries for new Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright ahead of Motherwell clash

New Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright has no fresh injuries to contend with for his first game in charge against Motherwell.

Clevid Dikamona is available after missing the weekend defeat by St Mirren.

Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Calum Waters and Danny Rogers all remain on the sidelines but the latter is due to return to training on Thursday.

Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher is set to return to training next week after a muscle tear.

Nathan McGinley is still suffering from concussion, while Steven Lawless (knee) and Liam Grimshaw (illness) remain out.

Long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox (all knee) are still missing.