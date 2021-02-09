Cheltenham centre-back Will Boyle’s header sees off Harrogate

Centre-back Will Boyle’s fifth goal of the season secured a first away win in six outings for Cheltenham as they won 1-0 at Harrogate.

The Robins also kept a third consecutive clean sheet, matching their best league sequence since March 2017.

Cheltenham threatened most during the first half with Jake Lawlor kicking an Andy Williams effort off the line and Alfie May blasting wastefully off target when sent clear on the home goal.

The Robins were eventually rewarded for their enterprise just before the interval when an unmarked Boyle headed in from four yards following Sean Long’s chipped cross to the far post.

During a scrappy second period, Aaron Martin’s downward header lacked the power to trouble away keeper Josh Griffiths, while an improvised May attempt bounced wide.

Connor Hall also climbed high for the Sulphurites to go close with a header, but Simon Weaver’s side – the lowest home marksmen in League Two – have now failed to net in four of their last five Wetherby Road contests.