Hartlepool up to second after beating Solihull

Hartlepool moved up to second in the National League table with a 2-0 win at home to Solihull.

The home side started brightly and after Rhys Oates had sent a shot into the side-netting they opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

A pass deflected kindly into the path of Luke Armstrong and the striker slammed home his seventh goal for the club.

Solihull responded well and thought they had equalised after 34 minutes, only for Adam Rooney to be flagged offside as he tapped in.

The visitors were on top in the early stages of the second half, but it was Pools who doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when full-back David Ferguson curled in a superb free-kick from a tight angle.

Jamie Ward should have done better for Solihull in the 73rd minute, lifting a shot over the crossbar when he had plenty of time, while Hartlepool substitute Joe Grey spurned a great chance to seal the points at the death.