Midfielder Michael Doyle stars in goal as 10-man Notts County see off Dagenham

Veteran midfielder Michael Doyle played 72 minutes in goal after Sam Slocombe’s red card as Notts County beat Dagenham 3-1 to preserve their place in the National League play-off spots.

Slocombe was shown his marching orders for taking out Darren McQueen in the box and, without a replacement goalkeeper on the bench, 39-year-old Doyle was forced in between the sticks.

Paul McCallum missed the chance to equalise from the resultant penalty, hitting a post, while Doyle made saves to deny McQueen, Dean Rance and George Saunders before he was beaten in stoppage time by Matt Robinson.

County went ahead in the 10th minute when Kyle Wootton swept in the rebound after Jimmy Knowles’ header from Ruben Rodrigues’ brilliant cross was superbly saved by Elliot Justham.

McCallum’s penalty miss was then punished as the hosts netted twice in 11 minutes before half-time with 10 men. Rodrigues and Wootton found the net with stunning strikes.

Substitute Liam Gordon fired over and McCallum and Scott Wilson sent efforts wide in the second half for Dagenham.