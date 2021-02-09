Ryan Lowe applauds Plymouth’s performance after impressive win at Accrington

Ryan Lowe praised the performance of his Plymouth side as they made it seven League One games unbeaten with a 1-0 win at Accrington.

Niall Ennis scored the only goal after wasting a superb chance in the first half.

In the 25th minute a short corner led to Conor Grant chipping the ball into the box and it fell to Ennis unmarked at the far post but he ballooned it over the bar.

Ennis made up for his earlier miss after 51 minutes when a back header from Ben Barclay fell short and the striker nipped in and took the ball past goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and tapped it over the line.

Stanley had their chances, with Adam Phillips crashing a shot against the crossbar while Paul Smyth was clean through but keeper Michael Cooper denied him.

Cooper pulled off two superb saves in stoppage time to secure three points for the Pilgrims.

“The lads deserve the credit, some of them were down after conceding two late goals to draw at Portsmouth on Saturday and I needed to lift them but the reaction was fantastic,” said Lowe.

“Our strikers were a threat and when we had to defend, we were resolute and solid and Mike has made a couple of good saves but his job is to keep the ball out of the net.

“Our defence was different class. They have good players and they created some good chances and caused us a fair share of problems but we created some chances as well.

“Both sides had to play the game differently and it was a bit ugly at times due to the pitch but we were fantastic.

“We have made some individual errors throughout the season but we stood up to them tonight. We came here with a game-plan and we came here to win and it’s been two tough away games.”

Stanley’s four-game unbeaten streak came to an end but manager John Coleman refused to be downbeat.

“That’s probably the best we have played this season, we dominated a good Plymouth side but we have been guilty of a mistake which no one means to make,” he said.

“We missed a procession of chances and hit the woodwork but I am proud of the players.

“Plymouth defended well but we shot poorly and it was a mix of the two really. They were fortunate to win but I have been around football long enough not to get too down.

“I am proud of my lads, they didn’t stop going and created three good chances in injury time. You need that bit of luck as well but if we play like that between now and the end of the season, we won’t be far off the top six.”