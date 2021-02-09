Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink backs late postponement of Blackpool clash

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt referee Chris Sarginson made the right decision to postpone Albion’s League One game at Blackpool due to a frozen pitch.

Sarginson called the game off just prior to kick-off following concerns over a particular area of the surface that was frozen.

Hasselbaink told Burton’s official website: “The players went out for a warm-up and I had three players slipping, one really badly when he couldn’t stop.

“The referee was called. I was watching from a distance and he was told that the pitch was really hard and frozen, part of it in one half.

“The referee called me (over), I spoke to a couple of the players and some were not happy with it.

“The referee made the decision not to play because the longer the game would go on, the more the frozen parts would get dangerous.

“We have come here to play, prepared to play, set up to play and it wasn’t meant to be.

“The most important thing for me is the safety of my players. If it’s not safe to play, then you can’t play.

“The club has spent money on a coach and everything to get here. We’re coming in after a good result, and we’re feeling good, so we wanted to come here and play but the conditions have to be right for both teams.

“I don’t think the conditions were right and it’s unfortunate but we have to do the right things for our players.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Obviously it’s disappointing considering it is so close (to kick-off). You’ve prepared, done your warm-up and the players are on the pitch, but unfortunately the pitch had deteriorated.

“The referee, having looked at different areas of the pitch, said it was unplayable and the safety of the players was at risk. He spoke to both managers and that’s the call he took.”