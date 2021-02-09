Elliot Lee and Brandon Barker earn Oxford victory

Elliot Lee’s first-half goal paved the way for Oxford to beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 in a tight Sky Bet League One contest at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors took a 29th-minute lead when Lee was allowed to run unchallenged onto a James Henry through ball and clip a low shot past advancing goalkeeper Joe Day from the right side of the box.

Substitute Brandon Barker put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time, storming into the box on the left and thumping home a fierce drive from a narrow angle.

Rovers created some good first-half chances, with James Daly volleying straight at Jack Stevens after 21 minutes and the Oxford goalkeeper doing well to tip over a fierce 37th-minute shot from George Williams.

The resulting corner saw Luke Leahy head just wide at the near post. But Oxford controlled much of the second half and were worthy winners.

It took a brilliant Day save, palming Sam Winnall’s late header onto a post to save struggling Rovers from a heavier defeat.