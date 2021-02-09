Harry Chapman scores again as Shrewsbury beat Sunderland

Shrewsbury’s man of the moment Harry Chapman bagged his fourth in four games as his side came from behind to beat Sunderland 2-1.

A serious injury to Sunderland’s Jordan Willis after two minutes led to a lengthy stoppage in play but when the game got back underway, the visitors were on top and took the lead on 20 minutes when Aiden O’Brien sprung the offside trap to slot home.

Curtis Main was twice denied by Sunderland’s Remi Matthews, before playing a big part in the equaliser early in the second half. He beat the keeper to a cross, with Ethan Ebanks-Landell on hand to bundle home the flick-on.

Then 25 minutes from time Shrewsbury turned the game on its head as the in-form Chapman latched onto a deep Shaun Whalley cross to smash a volley home.

They had another goal chalked off for offside, while Aiden McGeady went close for Sunderland with a late free-kick.

Lee Johnson’s men remain just outside the play-offs, with the Shrews just 10 points off the top six despite sitting in 16th place.