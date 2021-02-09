MK Dons score three goals in eight second-half minutes to see off Rochdale

MK Dons scored three goals in eight second-half minutes to increase the pressure on under-fire Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy following a 4-1 League One win at the Crown Oil Arena.

The result marked Dale’s third-successive home defeat and stretched their winless league run on their own ground to 12 games.

The Dons were quick out of the blocks and raced ahead after just five minutes when Matt O’Riley collected the ball 25 yards from goal and curled home a stunning opener.

Rochdale fought their way back into the contest and levelled in the 39th minute when Stephen Humphrys squared for Matt Lund to side-foot the ball past visiting goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Cameron Jerome had the ball in the net again for the visitors on the stroke of half-time only for his effort to be ruled out for offside, but a devastating spell of three goals in eight minutes after the break sank Dale.

Zak Jules headed home after 55 minutes when Jerome’s header rebounded off the crossbar and Scott Fraser made it 3-1 three minutes later when he raced forward and smashed a shot past Rochdale stopper Gavin Bazunu from 20 yards.

Jerome finally got the goal he deserved after 62 minutes as he slid home to convert Will Grigg’s cross to seal a convincing victory.