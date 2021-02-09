Kwame Thomas at the double as Wrexham take the points against Altrincham

Kwame Thomas scored twice as Wrexham won 2-1 at Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.

Visiting keeper Christian Dibble made good saves early on from Alistair Smith, Andy White and Byron Harrison, while Matty Kosylo also went close from distance.

Dibble denied Ryan Colclough before Wrexham took the lead against the run of play, Reece Hall-Johnson crossing for Thomas to power home at the near post.

Luke Young went close to a second with a free-kick against the post but Colclough equalised early in the second half with a ferocious strike from long range.

As snow began to fall, though, Thomas restored Wrexham’s lead with a header from a corner after his initial effort was deflected wide.