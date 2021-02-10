Livingston’s clash with Hamilton postponed

Tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash between Livingston and Hamilton has been postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Three to four inches of snow fell on Monday night, with more falling on Tuesday, leaving the pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena covered with over eight inches of snow.

❄️| Livingston FC regretfully announce that tonight’s Premiership clash against Hamilton Academical FC has been postponed due to the heavy snowfall of recent days. 🔗 More details here – https://t.co/HLfzhlMFei pic.twitter.com/blPhc7Q68z — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) February 10, 2021

Livi attempted to clear an area in the car park and were left with a 6ft pile of snow, with the club saying there is not enough room around the pitch to clear the amount of snow from the playing surface.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.