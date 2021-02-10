St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson looks forward to reunion with Tommy Wright

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson feels his relationship with Tommy Wright will remain the same after his former mentor took over at Kilmarnock.

Wright’s former assistant took charge in Perth when the Northern Irishman stepped down in May last year and they will soon be facing each other in the dugout.

Davidson said: “It’s great to see. I’m not sure what he has been eating because he looks as though he has lost a ton of weight since I last saw him.

“I think he’s been out walking every day but you can only walk so far so it’s great to see him back in the game.

“He’s a top manager, a top guy, and I look forward to seeing him soon.”

The former Stoke and Millwall coach added: “Graham Alexander is a really good mate of mine and he is probably one I relied on down the road as well to speak to. Now he is a manager in this league as well.

“Myself and Tommy will still go for a game of golf when Covid allows and have a wee chat. I don’t think it will change.”

Davidson has taken to management in impressive fashion, leading Saints to the Betfred Cup final and embarking on some strong runs in the league.

But the 44-year-old believes it is beneficial to have some wisdom passed down.

“I don’t talk to many managers,” he said. “Now there’s a couple I know really well that are in a job here.

“You just rely on people with experience to try and help you, whether it’s a manager just now or a previous manager.

“I do think it’s something we have to look at to help young managers get into the game, have a mentor.

“I do believe it’s a big thing because there are different pressures and you don’t see the pressures all the time until you are in the job. It’s nice to speak to people you can trust and know they have your best interests.

“Going forward, for younger managers it’s something we need to do to try and progress them and help them improve.”