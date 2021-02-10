Daryl Dike could make his Barnsley debut against Chelsea in the FA Cup

Barnsley could hand new signing Daryl Dike his club debut in their home FA Cup tie against Chelsea.

USA forward Dike arrived on loan from Orlando City earlier this month and Reds boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed he is in contention.

Midfielder Romal Palmer is fit again after a hamstring strain and defender Toby Sibbick is also available after recovering from a knock.

Centre-half Aapo Halme (toe) and Liam Kitching (groin) remain doubtful, while Ismael must decide whether to start with Brad Collins or Jack Walton in goal.

Thomas Tuchel will make wholesale changes for Chelsea, with the Blues taking on their third away trip in a week.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is deemed fit enough to start as he continues to battle past his latest hamstring problem.

Forward Hakim Ziyech will have a chance to impress, with the likes of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Billy Gilmour also in the frame to feature.

Centre-back Thiago Silva remains sidelined with a thigh injury, but would most likely have been rested in any case.