On this day in 2011: Roy Hodgson handed West Brom reins on 18-month contract

Roy Hodgson was appointed head coach of West Brom on an 18-month deal on this day in 2011.

The then-63-year-old, who had left Liverpool five weeks earlier after a disappointing six-month tenure at Anfield, succeeded Roberto Di Matteo at The Hawthorns.

Di Matteo had been relieved of his duties with the Baggies just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Hodgson, who had previously coached in seven countries and led three national teams, guided Albion to an 11th-place finish in 2010-11.

Roy Hodgson signed an 18-month deal with the Baggies in February 2011 (Rui Vieira/PA)

On May 1, 2012, it was announced that he was taking the role of England manager on a four-year contract, following Fabio Capello’s exit earlier in the year.

He oversaw the final two matches of West Brom’s season in 2011-12 before taking charge of the Three Lions just before Euro 2012.

After being knocked out of Euro 2012 at the quarter-final stage and failing to get out of the group at the 2014 World Cup, Hodgson’s England reign ended in his resignation following a shock Euro 2016 elimination at the hands of Iceland.

He returned to management with his boyhood club, Crystal Palace, in September 2017.