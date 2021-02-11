Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho, who has consistently been linked with a move to Manchester United, is among a list of players which Borussia Dortmund will look to sell in the summer, writes the Daily Mirror. Winger Sancho, 20, is admired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but a move last summer broke down.

Other players said to be on their way out of Dortmund include Jude Bellingham, who signed from Birmingham in the summer, Erling Braut Haaland and Axel Witsel, according to reports in the Daily Express.

Raphinha, who signed for Leeds from Rennes in October, will be targeted by Liverpool in the summer, writes the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Premier League, scoring four goals in 17 games this term.

John Terry could be heading to the South Coast for his first full managerial gig. The Aston Villa manager is said to be on a five-person shortlist to take over at Bournemouth after the Cherries sacked Jason Tindall, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Mohamed Simakan, who has previously been linked with a move to Villa Park, is set to leave Strasbourg for RB Leipzig, says the Birmingham Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mikkel Damsgaard: Tottenham will tussle with Juventus for the signature of the 20-year-old Danish midfielder who is currently on the books of Sampdoria, says Football Italia.

Kays Ruiz-Atil: New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for a reunion with the teenager who is currently at Paris St-Germain, writes Team Talk.

Dwight Gayle: The Newcastle forward could leave St James’ Park when his contract expires, writes the Chronicle.