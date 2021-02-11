Jack Rudoni hoping to build on first AFC Wimbledon goal as they face Rochdale

Teen midfielder Jack Rudoni will be looking to build on his first league goal when AFC Wimbledon host Rochdale in Saturday’s League One clash.

The 19-year-old hit the net as the Dons claimed a vital 3-2 win at Wigan last weekend.

Former Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison could make his Wimbledon debut against Dale.

The 23-year-old joined the League One club this week as a free agent having left Dutch outfit Almere.

Rochdale are desperate to improve their paltry return of just one win in 10 matches, leaving the trip a vital encounter in their relegation scrap.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy has insisted he does not fear the sack, despite that run of recent form and also Rochdale having only mustered one home win in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

Striker Matty Lund will be looking to boost his tally of 11 league goals this term, having notched the consolation in Tuesday’s demoralising 4-1 defeat by MK Dons.

Lund has even made the League One player of the month shortlist for January, after firing four goals and laying on three assists in fine start to 2021.