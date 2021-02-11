Niall Ennis could keep his place when Plymouth host Fleetwood

Niall Ennis could retain his place in attack when Plymouth host Fleetwood in League One on Saturday.

The 21-year-old striker netted the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Accrington, justifying Ryan Lowe’s decision to promote him to the starting XI.

Argyle boss Lowe will have a tough call to make, however, with Ryan Hardie also in good form.

Luke Jephcott will be looking to add to his 18 goals for the campaign.

Paddy Madden will hope he can kick-start his goalscoring form, having ended a six-match drought in Fleetwood’s 3-1 win over Doncaster on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker became Fleetwood’s all-time top EFL goalscorer, with his 42nd effort for the club.

New manager Simon Grayson will also seek to build on his first win at the helm, with Fleetwood rising to 13th in the table.

Grayson must decide whether to stick with the three-man defence that helped inspire the big Doncaster win.