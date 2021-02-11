Lewis Holtby blow for Blackburn ahead of Preston match

Blackburn will be without Lewis Holtby for Friday’s Championship clash against Preston, with the Germany international at risk of missing the rest of the season.

Holtby suffered a knee ligament injury in the weekend defeat to QPR and is awaiting the results of a scan.

Elliott Bennett was an unused sub at the weekend following injury, with Corry Evans also on the comeback trail. Barry Douglas is available again after the birth of his daughter.

However, the likes of Bradley Johnson, Derrick Williams, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, and Joe Rankin-Costello remain sidelined.

Preston boss Alex Neil must check on the fitness of skipper Alan Browne who missed the weekend defeat to Rotherham.

Top goalscorer Scott Sinclair could come back into the side at the expense of Anthony Gordon but otherwise Neil is not expected to make major changes.

Declan Rudd, Patrick Bauer and Louis Moult remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Preston have won just one of their last seven in all competitions.