Andre Green hoping to feature as Sheffield Wednesday host Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday hope to welcome back new signing Andre Green for the visit of high-flying Swansea.

Striker Green, who has featured in only one Sky Bet Championship match since his arrival last month on a free transfer, missed Tuesday’s 2-0 home win over Wycombe with a sore Achilles.

Massimo Luongo has been absent for much of the season with a knee problem and faces up to another two weeks out after sustaining a thigh injury.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost Van Aken (ankle) remain on the sidelines until the end of the month.

Swansea will restore Andre Ayew, Conor Hourihane, Jake Bidwell and Ryan Bennett to the starting line-up after resting them for the midweek FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

American international Jordan Morris could make a first Championship start since joining on loan from MLS side Seattle Sounders after playing against the Premier League leaders.

Yan Dhanda sustained a knock to the knee on Wednesday and will be assessed before Swansea head north.

Korey Smith is likely to miss out again after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quad injury.