Sam Long and James Henry could miss Oxford’s clash with Wigan

Oxford are expected to be without Sam Long and James Henry for Saturday’s League One clash with Wigan.

Long suffered a hamstring problem and Henry a dead leg in Tuesday’s win over Bristol Rovers.

Goalscorer Elliot Lee also suffered a tight calf at the end of the match and will face a check.

Marcus McGuane remains sidelined but Karl Robinson said he could return next week.

Wigan defender Tom Pearce is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury last weekend.

Pearce was missing from the side for the midweek win over Northampton and Leam Richardson has indicated he may now require surgery.

Recent arrival Jamie Proctor is in self-isolation.

New signing Joe Dodoo could make his debut after being an unused substitute at Northampton.