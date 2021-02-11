Crewe waiting for second Oli Finney broken-leg update before Pompey clash

Crewe are awaiting another update on Oli Finney’s broken leg ahead of this weekend’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Portsmouth.

The midfielder missed last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Peterborough, with Crewe having confirmed it was a leg fracture that he had suffered four days earlier against Shrewsbury and that he faced a challenge to return before the end of the campaign.

The Alex have subsequently said Finney was set to have a second X-ray which would help determine how long he could be out for.

Crewe have also had Luke Offord, Callum Ainley and Donervan Daniels sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Portsmouth can call upon Jack Whatmough again with his suspension served.

Whatmough completed a three-game ban when he sat out Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Swindon.

Fellow centre-back Rasmus Nicolaisen is also available again after missing three matches, boss Kenny Jackett has said – the Dane has been absent to attend the birth of his second child.

Pompey go into Saturday’s contest at Gresty Road lying fourth in the table, while David Artell’s Crewe are 10th.