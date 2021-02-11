Ebou Adams ready for Forest Green return against lowly Barrow

Ebou Adams is set to return for Forest Green in Saturday’s home clash with Barrow.

Having served a one-match ban as he sat out the 2-1 win at Carlisle on February 2, Adams was then available for the game at Mansfield last Saturday but it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

There also may be a comeback on the cards for Jamille Matt, who missed the Carlisle contest due to a knee problem.

Rovers are second in League Two, three points behind leaders Cambridge with two games in hand.

Barrow – struggling as they sit 22nd in the table – also had their last fixture postponed as Tuesday’s match at home to Exeter was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Defender Matt Platt is sidelined having injured knee ligaments in training last week, while Mike Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

And Jones’ fellow midfielder Tom Beadling could be out for six weeks after sustaining a groin strain in the 2-0 loss to Cambridge last weekend.

Scott Quigley has recovered from the illness which saw him go off late on during the Cambridge game, Chris Taylor and Jamie Devitt – who were forced off in the first half and at half-time respectively – hope to be in contention, and Brad Barry is back in full training after hamstring trouble.