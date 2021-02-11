Charlton missing trio but Gillingham in good shape before Valley clash

Charlton are still missing a trio of players ahead of their weekend encounter with Gillingham.

Akin Famewo has resumed training but is likely to return to action in an under-23s game before rejoining the first-team squad.

Conor Washington has also been training with the group but will not be rushed and is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

Ryan Inniss is a long-term absentee as he awaits a scan.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans almost has a full complement of players for the fixture.

Kyle Dempsey and Callum Slattery returned after their respective issues to feature in the club’s 3-0 loss to Lincoln on February 5.

Tom O’Connor was not part of the squad who took on the Imps but is available once again after injury.

Dominic Samuel remains an absentee, with Christian Maghoma (ankle) and Henry Woods (knee) both doubtful inclusions.