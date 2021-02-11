Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
Sam Cosgrove and Yan Valery seeking starts for Blues but Marc Roberts misses out

by Press Association
February 11 2021, 4.33pm
Birmingham have won just two out of 14 league matches at home under boss Aitor Karanka this season (Victoria Jones/PA)
Marc Roberts remains suspended for Birmingham as they go in search of a rare home win in the Sky Bet Championship against Luton.

The defender was sent off in the draw against Wycombe on February 2 and will serve the second part of a three-match suspension.

New recruits Sam Cosgrove and Yan Valery will be pushing for starts after making late substitute appearances in the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday.

Aitor Karanka’s side have only won two of their 14 home league matches so far this season and head into the contest second from bottom.

Luton have no new injury or suspension worries heading into the match in the West Midlands.

The Hatters’ draw at Huddersfield last weekend brought to an end a three-match losing run.

Tom Ince will be aiming to make his first start for Luton after coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute against the Terriers.

Another new boy, Elijah Adebayo, was an unused substitute in that match.

