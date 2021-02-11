Jon Brady takes Northampton reins against Burton in battle of bottom two

Caretaker manager Jon Brady will take charge of Northampton for the first time for Saturday’s visit of fellow strugglers Burton.

The second-bottom Cobblers sacked manager Keith Curle and assistant Colin West on Wednesday following a run of three draws and three defeats, with their last victory coming on December 29.

Brady had been under-18s coach before he was put in temporary charge of the first team and will be assisted in the dugout by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

Northampton could have forward Mickel Miller available after he suffered a hamstring problem on his debut last month following a loan move from Rotherham.

Jonny Smith could be in line for a starting spot for Burton after scoring a debut winner off the bench against Hull following his move from Bristol City.

Burton had their midweek clash at Blackpool postponed because of a frozen pitch at Bloomfield Road, and manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be hoping his side continue in the same form which saw them beat high-flying Hull.

Striker Kane Hemmings could also be fit to play after he had a late fitness test ahead of the postponed clash after coming off at half-time against the Tigers.

Burton’s win over Hull was only their fourth of the season but they remain five points adrift at the bottom of the table.