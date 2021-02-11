Harry Toffolo suspended for Huddersfield’s visit of Wycombe

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan will be without Harry Toffolo for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Wycombe.

Toffolo is starting a three-match suspension after he was shown a straight red in the closing moments of the Terriers’ draw against Luton last weekend.

Danny Ward (calf), Josh Koroma, Richard Stearman (both hamstring), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip), Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting and Tommy Elphick (all knee) remain sidelined.

Huddersfield head into Saturday’s fixture winless from their last seven matches in all competitions.

Wycombe will travel north with a clean bill of health.

Left-back Joe Jacobson returned to the bench for Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Midfielder Dominic Gape has also recovered from a leg injury and will be available for selection.

Gareth Ainsworth’s struggling side have picked up only five points on their travels in the Championship this season.