Paul Hurst could hand Julien Lamy his first start when Grimsby host Tranmere

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst will be hoping some of his new signings can have an impact when Tranmere visit on Saturday.

Following a 1-0 defeat at Newport last time out, Hurst will hope his side can bounce back, and Julien Lamy could be in line to make his first start.

The French winger played just under 30 minutes against Newport after being registered prior to the deadline the day before the game, and has until the end of the season to make an impact for the Mariners.

Kyle Bennett, Filipe Morais (both hamstring) and Harry Clifton (ankle) are expected to miss out again.

Deadline-day signing David Nugent could make his Tranmere debut, while manager Keith Hill is likely to have no new injury concerns.

Nugent has yet to feature for his new club following a loan move from Preston until the end of the season.

If Hill does decide to make changes, Kieron Morris, Nya Kirby and Charlie Jolley could be among those pushing for a starting place, after all came on before the hour mark during their side’s 1-0 home defeat to Stevenage in midweek.

Tranmere are looking for a return to winning ways after their five-game League Two winning streak came to an end against Stevenage.