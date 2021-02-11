Steve Cotterill seeking another Shrewsbury win supervised from hospital

Manager Steve Cotterill will continue to oversee proceedings during Shrewsbury’s Sky Bet League One clash with Ipswich despite still recuperating from Covid-19 in hospital.

Cotterill has helped the Shrews take seven wins from 12 games since taking charge, in a club record for a new manager.

The 56-year-old has been in hospital since January 15 but continues to send detailed messages to his players through assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham.

Blackburn loan striker Harry Chapman faces a late fitness test after rolling his ankle in training – but will look to add to his four goals in his last four games if passed fit.

Full-backs Luke Matheson and Myles Kenlock could return as Ipswich look to get back to winning ways.

Wolves loanee Matheson and Kenlock stepped out of Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Peterborough, solely due to rotation purposes.

So now the duo could return as Ipswich aim to improve upon their mid-table status.

Freddie Sears and Luke Thomas could also be restored in attack.