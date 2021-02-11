Paul Digby could be back to bolster Cambridge

Cambridge midfielder Paul Digby is hoping to return for the visit of Southend in Sky Bet League Two.

Digby has missed the leaders’ last two games after a knock to the foot.

Veteran Wes Hoolahan could come back into contention after being rested for Tuesday’s loss to Salford.

Hiram Boateng is a couple of weeks away from returning from a shoulder injury and Liam O’Neil may still not be ready to start following his hamstring tear.

Southend have a number of fitness concerns ahead of the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

New signing Jacob Mellis remains a doubt after missing the win at Newport on Tuesday through illness.

None of the trio of Terrell Egbri, Alan McCormack and Sam Hart look likely to return from recent complaints.

James Olayinka, Nathan Ralph, Lewis Gard and Harry Lennon also remain on the sidelines.