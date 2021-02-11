Callum Guy back in contention for Carlisle after recovering from knock

Carlisle will be desperate for Saturday’s home fixture with Crawley to go ahead after they suffered another postponement on Tuesday.

A frozen Brunton Park pitch saw their midweek Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient have to be rescheduled for a third time.

If the surface improves sufficiently for the game with Crawley to be played, manager Chris Beech will have Callum Guy available after he recovered from a slight knock.

The Cumbrians will be without Morgan Feeney (broken foot), George Tanner (shoulder), Danny Devine (knee) and Jamie Armstrong (ankle).

Crawley will check on the fitness of defender Jordan Tunnicliffe after he was forced to sit out last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Harrogate.

John Yems made a triple substitution at half-time with full debutant Mark Wright among those hooked during the interval and he can expect to be back on the bench.

Tom Dallison impressed in his 45-minute cameo and will hope to start against Carlisle but Brian Galach, who was an unused substitute on Saturday, has left the club.

Reece Grego-Cox continues his rehabilitation after a serious knee injury while Henry Burnett has played only once for the Red Devils since he joined in October due to a number of fitness concerns.