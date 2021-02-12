Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The managerial merry-go-round might not be starting up just yet, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Jose Mourinho‘s job at Tottenham is safe despite a recent run of bad results. Spurs beat West Brom last weekend but face a tricky game against Manchester City on Saturday.

Bayern Munich are the latest club to have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, says the Sun. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on the Egyptian, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will fight to retain the 28-year-old, who is under contract until 2023.

Leeds will face competition for the signing of Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard, reports the Daily Star. The 20-year-old is also wanted by Southampton and West Ham.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in the signature of Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves, but will have to fork out £53million for the central midfielder, writes the Daily Star.

The Old Trafford club are considering the futures of a number of players, according to the Manchester Evening News. United are considering whether to renew the deals of Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata, while the paper says Sergio Romero will be leaving in the summer.

Social media round-up

Jadon Sancho ’90 per cent likely to leave Dortmund in summer and on eight-man axe list’https://t.co/zjvaMPhaBR — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 12, 2021 Paul Pogba's agent hits out at 'nervous' clubs in latest update over Man Utd star's future https://t.co/ICkpBjZhEI #MUFC — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 12, 2021

Players to watch

Luka Modric: The Croatia midfielder will be looking to stay at Real Madrid and will even accept a drop in his wages, Mundo Deportivo says.

Hakim Ziyech: The Chelsea winger is wanted by both AC Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Oliver Skipp: The 20-year-old forms part of Tottenham’s first-team plans after impressing during his loan spell at Norwich, according to Football Insider.